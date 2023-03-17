Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Upgraded at CLSA

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Up 21.0 %
TGLVY opened at $0.65 on Friday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.
About Top Glove Co. Bhd.
Further Reading
