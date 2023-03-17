Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.76

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.76 and last traded at C$17.76, with a volume of 316740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ci Capital decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.02.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.25.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.91%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

