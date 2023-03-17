Tran Nguyen Sells 10,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $533,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $555,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $589,700.00.

Prothena Stock Down 1.4 %

PRTA traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. 1,079,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,695. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $66.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 430.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

