Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Tricon Residential stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.