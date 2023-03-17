Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Tricon Residential Price Performance
Tricon Residential stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16.
Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.