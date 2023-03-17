Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

PM stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

