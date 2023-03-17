Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Triton International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 11.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Triton International by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $60.14. 212,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,905. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $64.80.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTN. StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

