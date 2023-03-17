Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) CEO Daniel J. Crowley Purchases 6,018 Shares

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) CEO Daniel J. Crowley acquired 6,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Triumph Group Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:TGI opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $728.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.04%. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Triumph Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

