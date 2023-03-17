Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.82 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82), Briefing.com reports. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini updated its FY23 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 14.1 %

NYSE:TPC opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tutor Perini

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

