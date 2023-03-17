UBS Group Reiterates “€2.20” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

UBS Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.55 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.88) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.30 ($2.47) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of AF opened at €1.60 ($1.72) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($15.75). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €1.44.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.