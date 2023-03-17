UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 5,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.31.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

