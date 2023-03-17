UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.60. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,234 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

