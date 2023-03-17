UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 14,564 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.28% of Commerce Bancshares worth $24,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 623.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 360,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 310,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 57.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 523,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 183,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,159. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

