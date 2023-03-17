UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $9,852,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

PM traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. 2,569,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

