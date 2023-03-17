UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $56,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 38.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

NYSE:PGR traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $146.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,668 shares of company stock worth $7,207,628 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

