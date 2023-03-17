UMB Bank n.a. Has $44.04 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $44,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

INTU traded down $5.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.27. 741,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.37. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

