UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2,280.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,182 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PFG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.42. 749,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.