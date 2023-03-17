UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 61,858 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.77. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

