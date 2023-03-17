UMB Bank n.a. Takes $20.61 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

ELV traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $466.31. 383,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,307. The stock has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.89.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

