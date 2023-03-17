Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.48.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 58.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.