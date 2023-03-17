United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $187.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.