United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United States Steel also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-0.63 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.29.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in United States Steel by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,613,000 after buying an additional 718,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,561,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,249,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.