United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $219.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,678. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.