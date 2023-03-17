Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Unitil Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of UTL opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $888.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66. Unitil has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
About Unitil
UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.
