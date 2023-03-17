Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.40. 65,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

