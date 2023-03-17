Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

UPLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James downgraded Upland Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Upland Software Stock Down 3.8 %

UPLD stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 128,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,544. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.46 million. Analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 44.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 49,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

