VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 624,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $443.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,021.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.