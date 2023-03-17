Vai Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Vai token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.91 million and approximately $71,509.74 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

