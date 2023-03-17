Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 217 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

CNQ stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

