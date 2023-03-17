Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,893 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

NYSE:SU opened at $29.17 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

