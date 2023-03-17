Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 160,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,114. The company has a market cap of $368.50 million, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $49,867.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,894 shares in the company, valued at $907,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $49,867.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,894 shares in the company, valued at $907,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $48,095.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 121,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,898.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,549 shares of company stock worth $290,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

