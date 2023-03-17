VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 682,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 675,760 shares.The stock last traded at $24.79 and had previously closed at $24.77.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Floating Rate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,027,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

