VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $177,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,201 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,686,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,706,217. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

