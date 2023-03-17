Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $50.63. 979,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,357. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

