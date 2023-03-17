Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is FC Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.60. 292,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $82.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

