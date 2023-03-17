Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 34.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $115,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after buying an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $194.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

