Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $205.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $175.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $454,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

