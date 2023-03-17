Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0219

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $53.05 million and $1.00 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00062074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000800 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001595 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,427,077,252 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

