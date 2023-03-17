Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of VRA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,176. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $7,570,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 174,441 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Stories

