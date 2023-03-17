Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) CEO Kyle Malady Sells 6,226 Shares

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kyle Malady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

VZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,526,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,501,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

