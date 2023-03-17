Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

VZ stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

