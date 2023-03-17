Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

