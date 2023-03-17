Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.32 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $79,984.04 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,308.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00306907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.00560912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.00490108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,335,272 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

