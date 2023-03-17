Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $84,262.73 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,303.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00318666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00080794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00561027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00502299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,336,647 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

