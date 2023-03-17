Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $296.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,231,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,916 shares of company stock worth $12,466,970. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

