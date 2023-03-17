Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

VIA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,977. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $179.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.18. Via Renewables has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.77%.

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.