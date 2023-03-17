Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Performance
VIA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,977. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $179.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.18. Via Renewables has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
Via Renewables Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.77%.
Institutional Trading of Via Renewables
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Via Renewables (VIA)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.