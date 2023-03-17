VIBE Market Cap Hits $473,601.29 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $473,601.29 and $602.50 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

