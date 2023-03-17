Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.64.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $158.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Visteon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

