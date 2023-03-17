Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.64.
Visteon Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $158.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.