Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner Sells 11,757 Shares

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $82,769.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,460 shares in the company, valued at $355,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Miles Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,124 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $16,737.12.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEAT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

