VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $6.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered VolitionRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $1.72 on Thursday. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,392 shares in the company, valued at $433,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 234,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 264,000 shares of company stock worth $478,350 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

