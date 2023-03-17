VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.69. VolitionRx shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 800,491 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on VNRX. Benchmark cut shares of VolitionRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $103.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,392 shares in the company, valued at $433,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,392 shares in the company, valued at $433,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 234,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 264,000 shares of company stock valued at $478,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,755,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 498,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

